Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.