Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.23

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 5996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
