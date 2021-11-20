Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.23

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 5996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.