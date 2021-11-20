Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.23

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 5996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

