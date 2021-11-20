Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.23

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 5996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
