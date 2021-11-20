Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $77.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

