Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,792. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

