Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 8,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

