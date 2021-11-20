Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 8,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
