Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,082 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $68.15 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

