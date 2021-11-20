ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 267,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,263. ForgeRock has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

FORG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $674,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

