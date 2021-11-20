ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,263. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $674,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

