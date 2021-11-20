Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $830.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

