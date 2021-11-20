Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock traded down 0.13 on Friday, hitting 7.32. 36,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,484. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 0.75 and a 12-month high of 8.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

