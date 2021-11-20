Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

