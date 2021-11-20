Founders Capital Management Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,141 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 27.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in AT&T by 21.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 52,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 244,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.17. 654,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $172.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

