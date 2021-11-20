Frank Gordon Buys 4,000 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.21 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
