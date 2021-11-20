Frank Gordon Buys 4,000 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.21 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $795.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

