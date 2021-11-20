Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $416,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

