Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $416,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ShockWave Medical stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.
About ShockWave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
