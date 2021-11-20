Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.90. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,940 shares changing hands.

FSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $615.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

