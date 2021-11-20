Fruth Investment Management Has $2.73 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.24% of AdvanSix worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AdvanSix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

