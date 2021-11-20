Fruth Investment Management Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

