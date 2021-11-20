Fruth Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.