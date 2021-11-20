Fruth Investment Management Sells 600 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.97%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

