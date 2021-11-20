FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $61,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 64.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

FSII stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.