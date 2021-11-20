Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Shares Up 0.6%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €42.58 ($48.39) and last traded at €42.46 ($48.25). 73,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.22 ($47.98).

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.89.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

