Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 678 ($8.86) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 793.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £418.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77).

FSTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

