Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 2,441 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $81,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $26,322.12.

On Friday, November 12th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $782,090.10.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35.

Replimune Group stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

