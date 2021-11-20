FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Boosted by Analyst

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of BVH opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

In related news, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $99,231.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,116 over the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

