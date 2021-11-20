FY2021 EPS Estimates for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.23 million.
