FY2021 EPS Estimates for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.23 million.

In other Charlotte’s Web news, insider ETF Managers Trust bought 24,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$59,343.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,666,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,466,189.24.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.