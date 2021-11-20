FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

