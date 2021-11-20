FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gemini Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.70). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

GMTX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,801,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

