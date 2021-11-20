FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $22.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $26.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.00. Biogen has a 1 year low of $238.40 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

