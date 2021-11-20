Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.46.

GRTX stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $177,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

