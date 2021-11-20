GameCredits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $697,400.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $40.36 million and approximately $697,400.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.98 or 0.00376354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,392,273 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

