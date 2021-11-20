Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

GEMD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

GEMD stock opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 39.14 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

