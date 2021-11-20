General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $468,260.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GM opened at $61.80 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.