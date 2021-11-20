Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Down to $13.30

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $12.70. Genetron shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 68.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 161.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.