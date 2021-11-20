Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 708 ($9.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 696.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.93. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total transaction of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

