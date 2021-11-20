Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,391,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nuvve stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

