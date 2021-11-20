Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Alico worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alico by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Alico’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

