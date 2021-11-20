Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,249 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CHMG opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.