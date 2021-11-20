Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,851 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,425 shares of company stock worth $203,363. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

