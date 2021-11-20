Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.