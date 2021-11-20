Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 138,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GILT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,684. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

