Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 138,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GILT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,684. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
