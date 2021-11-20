Gitlab Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 23rd (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $112.01 on Friday. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

