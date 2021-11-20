Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. 590,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

