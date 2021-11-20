Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post sales of $125.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.39 million to $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $402.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.90 million to $420.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $570.52 million, with estimates ranging from $547.33 million to $593.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSL. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $150,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.70. 495,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,416. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $823.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

