Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $823.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

