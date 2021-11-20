Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EDOC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.