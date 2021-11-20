Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.95 million.Globant also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.10.

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.41. 658,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,713. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.07. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

