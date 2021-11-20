Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

