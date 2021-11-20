goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $197.79

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$197.79 and traded as low as C$188.73. goeasy shares last traded at C$193.51, with a volume of 72,768 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$175.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

