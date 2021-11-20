Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 22,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 150,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.68 million and a P/E ratio of -15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.98.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (TSE:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.